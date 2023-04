Collins contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 142-134 overtime win over the Kings.

Collins didn't have his most efficient performance and dealt with foul trouble all game long, though he still posted a solid stat line considering he only logged 23 minutes of action. The big man is averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game over his last 11 contests.