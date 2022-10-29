Collins finished with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 129-124 victory over Chicago.

Collins was a force off the bench in the win, chipping in across multiple categories. Despite only playing about 18 minutes per night, Collins has been a top-150 player thus far. Of course, rankings aren't everything and the bulk of his value comes from blocks and field goal efficiency. In deeper formats, he should be considered a low-risk, backend-center option.