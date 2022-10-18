Collins (concussion) is available for Wednesday's opener against the Hornets, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Collins has cleared protocols and will look to make an impact on the rebuilding Spurs. He's dealt with injuries throughout his career and appeared in just 28 games last season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He may see an uptick in workload during his upcoming age-25 season.