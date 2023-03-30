Collins finished Wednesday's 128-117 loss to the Jazz with 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 31 minutes.

Collins managed another three steals and two blocks for the second time in his last four contests. His season averages don't reflect the improvement he has shown during the month of March, where he is putting up 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game to go along with 17.8 points. Since taking over the starting center position in San Antonio, the 25-year-old out of Gonzaga has provided a ton of value for fantasy managers who are able to withstand the volume of missed games that goes along with having him on their team.