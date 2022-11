Collins (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Collins is eyeing a potential return to action for the start of the Spurs' three-game week after a left lower leg contusion kept him from playing in Saturday's 126-101 loss to the Nuggets. If Collins is sidelined again Monday, however, the Spurs would likely make room in the frontcourt rotation for both Isaiah Roby and Gorgui Dieng.