Collins closed with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-95 loss to the Bulls.

Collins had to play off the bench with Victor Wembanyama back in the starting lineup, but the big man made his mark and finished just one rebound shy of posting what would've been his third double-double of the year. Collins has been productive regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, scoring in double digits in eight of his last 10 outings and averaging 11.3 points with 5.9 rebounds per contest in that span.