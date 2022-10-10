Collins entered concussion protocols following Sunday's preseason contest against the Pelicans and didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's matchup against Utah, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Collins drew the start Sunday in place of Jakob Poeltl, who got the night off, and totaled seven points, three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes. However, it appears he picked up a concussion during the contest, which will sideline him for at least one preseason game. Following Tuesday's game, the Spurs have one remaining exhibition contest -- Thursday against the Thunder -- before they open the regular season against the Hornets on Oct. 19.