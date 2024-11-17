Collins posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Collins got the start in place of Victor Wembanyama (knee), and even though he struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, he ended up leading the Spurs in scoring. Collins should return to the bench as soon as Wembanyama is ready to return to the hardwood, so his potential upside in most formats will be directly tied to the Frenchman's availability.