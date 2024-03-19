Collins isn't expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to an illness, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Collins has yet to be added to San Antonio's injury report, but Tynan notes that the veteran big man will mostly be downgraded to out ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Collins is sidelined Tuesday, the Spurs would likely turn to Dominick Barlow -- who was recalled from the G League's Austin Spurs earlier Tuesday -- to serve as the primary backup to Victor Wembanyama.