Collins recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Clippers.

Collins extended his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games and fell one rebound short of his second double-double during that stretch. The oft-injured big man is in the midst of a renaissance campaign, averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 29.7 minutes per game.