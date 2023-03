Collins (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Collins took a seat for the first half of San Antonio's back-to-back set for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Wednesday. The versatile center has appeared in seven of the Spurs' first 10 March contests, averaging 19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes during that stretch.