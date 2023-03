Collins (rest) ankle isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Collins rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday against the Rockets, but he'll return for Friday's matchup. He's started in his last nine appearances and has averaged 14.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.