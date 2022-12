Collins (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Collins grabbed a doubtful designation on the initial injury report due to a left ankle sprain, but the team has officially ruled out any chance he has of taking the floor Wednesday evening. With Jakob Poeltl (knee) also already sidelined, Charles Bassey and Gorgui Dieng could see ample time at center. Collins' next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday against the Heat.