Collins (ankle), who's listed as questionable, is set to return Friday against the Hornets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins is slated to make his first appearance since spraining his right ankle Dec. 29. If he's cleared, Collins figures to slide right into the starting lineup, as Victor Wembanyama (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's contest. Across 11 appearances (three starts) before his injury, Collins averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.