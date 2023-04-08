Collins (finger) will not appear in the Spurs' final two games, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The team sent Collins home due to an issue with the stitches on his finger, so he'll remain out for the rest of the season. The 2022-23 campaign was an important step in the right direction for the young big, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, appearing in only 245 games since being drafted No. 10 overall in 2017. Collins set career marks in points (11.6), rebounds (6.4) and assists (2.9) per game, plus field-goal percentage (51.8) and three-point percentage (37.4). In his career-high 26 starts, the Gonzaga product averaged 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.2 minutes.