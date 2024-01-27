Collins is officially out for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves due to right ankle soreness, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Collins had made five consecutive appearances despite lingering ankle soreness, but he won't be able to suit up Saturday. Dominick Barlow will be elevated to the main roster and act as the backup to Victor Wembanyama alongside Sandro Mamukelashvili.