Collins supplied 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 win over Phoenix.

While rookie Victor Wembanyama did most of the heavy lifting for the Spurs, his veteran frontcourt partner also chipped in a season-best effort both in points and boards. Collins is still looking for his first double-double of the campaign after producing a career-high nine in 63 games for the Spurs last season, but with the focus of the team's game plan quickly shifting toward Wembanyama, he may not see the same opportunities he did down the stretch in 2022-23 following the Jakob Poeltl trade.