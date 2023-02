Collins provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 loss to Charlotte.

Collins continues to turn in well-rounded performances, as he's now secured two double-doubles in four games since being inserted back into the starting lineup. He's attempted double-digit field goals in three of these four matchups and has shown value as a passer and on the defensive end by averaging 1.3 steals over this brief stretch.