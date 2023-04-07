Collins (finger) accumulated 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 win over Portland.

Collins moved back into the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to a lingering finger injury and posted his first 20-point double-double since March 12. He also showcased his defensive prowess by blocking at least three shots for the fourth time this season. Collins continues to periodically sit out games to manage injuries, but when available, he's been a steady contributor, averaging 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals in 28.8 minutes over his past 12 appearances.