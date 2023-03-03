Collins ended Thursday's 110-99 win over the Pacers with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 31 minutes.

Collins enjoyed an efficient shooting performance in the win and converted on 63.6 percent of his tries from the field. He also secured six rebounds and dished out five assists for his second straight game. Collins has scored in double figures in six of his last eight appearances, averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals over this stretch.