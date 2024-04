Collins logged 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 121-120 win over the Nuggets.

Despite moving back to the bench Friday, Collins was still a large part of the Spurs' comeback effort. The 26-year-old big man led San Antonio's bench in points and rebounds. Across his 40 bench appearances this season, collins is averaging 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.0 minutes.