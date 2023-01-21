Collins finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes in Friday's 131-126 win over the Clippers.

Though the Spurs have been competitive in their last two games, starting center Jakob Poeltl has still split minutes with Collins, who also logged 24 minutes in Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Nets. It's unclear if head coach Gregg Popovich plans to have the two big men split the minutes equitably moving forward, but Collins could make sense as a cursory pickup in deeper leagues just in case the trend persists. Per 24 minutes, Collins is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.