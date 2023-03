Collins is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a bruised right bicep, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Collins has missed three of the past nine games due to bicep and ankle issues, plus rest. Fantasy managers must be wary down the stretch, as Collins may continue to take games off. He's been productive when available, though, averaging 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals this month.