Collins is questionable to play Tuesday against the Suns due to a cut on the finger of his left hand.

The 20-58 Spurs are playing for Ping Pong balls at this point, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Collins forced to the sidelines for Tuesday's game. If he can't give it a go, Sandro Mamukelashvili would likely get a spot start and he'd make sense as a streamer. Gorgui Dieng would also see an increased role sans Collins. Stay tuned.