Collins racked up 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Rockets.

Collins might have needed 14 shots to score 14 points, but the big man was active on both ends of the court and recorded his fourth double-double since becoming San Antonio's starting center after the trade deadline. Collins has started nine games in a row and has scored in double digits in seven of them, averaging 14.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest in that span.