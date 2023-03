Collins has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to rest purposes, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Collins hasn't played in both halves of back-to-back sets in recent weeks, and he'll be one of several Spurs held out for Tuesday's matchup. Sandro Mamukelashvili should see increased run for San Antonio, while it wouldn't be surprising to see Collins back in action for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.