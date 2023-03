Collins (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Collins has presumably been ruled out for rest purposes, as Sunday's matchup is the second half of a back-to-back set, but his status may be monitoring throughout the week. He's one of six regulars that'll be sidelined, so the Spurs will have plenty of minutes available for numerous players to step up. Collins' next chance to play won't come until Friday's matchup versus Denver.