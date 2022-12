Collins ended Tuesday's 130-114 loss to the Thunder with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 19 minutes.

Collins got off to a hot start to Tuesday's matchup by putting up six points on 3-for-3 from the field over 6 first-quarter minutes. He continues to put up a decent month of December as the backup center, as he's now averaging 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.0 minutes (11 games).