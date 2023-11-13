Collins racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Heat.

Collins continues to be a fixture in the Spurs' starting lineup, and his 33 minutes of action Sunday represented a decent uptick after he'd played 24, 24 and 20 minutes, respectively, over San Antonio's previous three games. Collins is not an elite rebounder for his position, but he's an above-average passer (4.0 APG) who offers some three-pointers and hovers around 1.0 blocks per game.