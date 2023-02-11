Collins posted 29 points (11-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 138-131 double-overtime loss to the Pistons.

Collins blew up for a season-high 29 points Friday, making the most of his new role as the starting center for the Spurs. With Jakob Poeltl now plying his trade in Toronto, Collins has a clear path to minutes ROS. The lack of defensive stats and poor free-throw shooting did sour what was an otherwise strong performance. He shouldn't be seen as a primary offensive weapon moving forward but given the opportunity in front of him, he is worth adding in all 12-team leagues.