Collins (concussion) didn't play Thursday but should be good to go for the regular season opener, Raul Dominguez Jr. reports.

Collins entered concussion protocols after Sunday's preseason contest against the Jazz and couldn't play in the Spurs' preseason finale. According to coach Greg Popovich, Collins should "be ready unless there is some sort of step backward in his recovery." Expect Jeremy Sochan and Doug McDermott to see an uptick in minutes in the regular season opener if Collins can't play.