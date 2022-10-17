Spurs head coach Greg Popovich said Collins (concussion) participated in the majority of Monday's practice, but he sat out the scrimmage at the end of the session, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins suffered a concussion during a preseason matchup against Utah and has progressed to doing some contact work, but unsurprisingly, he's still sitting out of scrimmages. His status for Wednesday's regular-season opener remains unclear, but Popovich did say earlier in the week that the big man would be available, per Paul Dominquez Jr.