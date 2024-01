Collins (ankle) won't play Sunday versus Boston.

Collins will miss his first game of the season due to a right ankle sprain suffered in-game during Friday's loss to Portland. The 26-year-old's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday at Memphis. In his absence, Victor Wembanyama should get a bump in usage, while Cedi Osman, Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to see enlarged roles Sunday.