Collins fouled out of Saturday's 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies after recording 16 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 26 minutes.

Collins has done an excellent job as the Spurs' starting center and found ways to produce on both ends of the court without taking the spotlight away from some of the other young players, mainly Victor Wembanyama. Collins has scored in double digits while grabbing at least seven rebounds in each of his last four appearances.