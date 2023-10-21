Collins delivered 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Friday's 122-117 preseason win over the Warriors.

Collins is slated to open the season as the Spurs' starting center, giving San Antonio a physical presence in the frontcourt alongside the positionless, free-flowing presence of Victor Wembanyama. Collins can provide decent numbers if given enough minutes and is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per game when deployed in the first unit (26 starts).