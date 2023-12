Collins will start in Friday's game versus Portland.

Victor Wembanyama (ankle) is getting the night off for rest, and it's possible that he sits in one game of back-to-back sets for a while as the Spurs exercise caution. Collins has 22 starts to his name this season, and he holds averages of 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in those games.