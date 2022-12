Collins will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Jakob Poeltl expected (knee) to miss a week, Collins enters the starting five for the first time this season. He's been strong this season in a backup role, and his per-36-minute numbers translate to an impressive 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 steals. Charles Bassey and Gorgui Dieng should also benefit from Poeltl being sidelined.