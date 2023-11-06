Collins provided 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Collins didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 17 shots to score 21 points as a big man who tends to play near the rim most of the time, but he still delivered a solid fantasy line. To note, he delivered season-high numbers in points and rebounds while posting his first double-double of the year, and he has also dished out four or more assists in five games in a row. Collins holds a secondary role in an offense led by Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson, but he's making the most of his role on both ends of the court, and his early-season numbers have allowed him to become a relevant asset in most formats.