Collins left Friday's game versus Portland with an apparent ankle injury and is unlikely to return, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

This is a tough blow for Collins and the Spurs, as he's been one of the few bright spots for San Antonio. Due to the lopsided score, it's safe to assume Collins' night is done. He started in place of Victor Wembanyama (ankle) on Friday and produced 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes.