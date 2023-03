Collins totaled 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 137-93 loss to the Celtics.

Collins returned to the starting lineup after missing Friday's game with a biceps injury while leading the Spurs in scoring and rebounds en route to a near double-double in a losing effort. Collins has surpassed the 20-point mark five times this year.