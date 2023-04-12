Collins (finger) underwent surgery on April 8 to address an infection in his finger, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins sustained a cut on his finger on April 6 against Portland and missed the final two games of the regular season as a result. It was initially believed to be only a minor issue, but a subsequent infection sent the big man to the hospital. "I was in the hospital overnight," Collins said. "It was just so much for something so small. It was crazy." With the Spurs' season over, there's no long-term concern here, and Collins should be back up to speed within the next few weeks. In his second season in San Antonio, Collins appeared in 63 games (26 starts) and logged averages of 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 blocks in 22.9 minutes per contest.