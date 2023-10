Collins racked up nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 loss to the Clippers.

Collins co-led San Antonio in assists and might have deserved more if not for his teammates shooting a lowly 37.7 percent shooting from the field. The Spurs trailed by 30 points from the third quarter onward, which contributed to Collins' lessened workload. He'll look to piece together a stronger outing Tuesday versus Phoenix.