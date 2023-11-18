Collins supplied 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Kings.

Collins' playing time remained consistent during Friday's matchup, but he was productive from the charity stripe and three-point range in the narrow loss en route to his best scoring total of the season. He fell just short of a double-double but had plenty of output on both ends of the floor. He's topped 10 points in nine consecutive appearances, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29.6 minutes per game during that time.