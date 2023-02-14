Collins finished Monday's 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes.

Making his third consecutive start since Jakob Poeltl was dealt to the Raptors, Collins continued to pay dividends for fantasy managers with the foresight to stash him ahead of the trade deadline. Though his field-goal attempts have fallen from 16 to 10 to seven over the course of his three starts, Collins' high minutes count Monday and contributions in other areas of the box score bode well for his rest-of-season fantasy outlook.