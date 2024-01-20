Collins will be rested for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Collins made his first appearance since Dec. 29 against the Hornets on Friday in a 124-120 loss, finishing with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes. The Spurs will tread carefully with Collins, however, but he should be back in the rotation for Monday's game against the 76ers. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama (rest) is fully expected to play against the Wizards after taking the night off against the Hornets.