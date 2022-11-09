An MRI on Tuesday revealed that Collins suffered a non-displaced fracture on his fibula that will keep him sidelined for two-to-four weeks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins' injury was originally considered a lower leg contusion, but Tuesday's MRI revealed it is more serious. The 2017 first-round pick has averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes across the nine games this season. In Collins' absence, Gorgui Dieng, Isaiah Roby and Keita Bates-Diop are all candidates for extended minutes in the frontcourt.