Collins will not return to Friday's game against Portland due to a right ankle injury, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

When Collins left the game initially, the Spurs labeled him as doubtful to return, but now his night is officially over. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes while filling in for Victor Wembanyama (ankle) in the starting lineup. If Collins is unable to play Sunday against the Celtics, the Spurs could turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili for some backup center minutes.