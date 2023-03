Collins (biceps) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Collins was initially listed as questionable with a biceps issue, but he'll suit up for a second straight matchup following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. He's scored at least 20 points in three straight contests, averaging 24.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.3 minutes during that stretch.