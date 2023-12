Collins (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Collins has been upgraded from probable to available despite a minor thumb sprain. The veteran center has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 29.1 minutes per night across 19 appearances.