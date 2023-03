Collins won't play Wednesday against Dallas due to left ankle injury management, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Colins has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games, but he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday to manage a left ankle injury he suffered earlier in the campaign. In his absence, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Gorgui Dieng are candidates for increased minutes at center.